Crowds gather for Blessing of the Palms as Holy Week celebrations begin

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week, a popular and important week for many Christians and Catholics.

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville had dozens of people gather for the Blessing of the Palms before the start of Mass.

"When Jesus entered in Jerusalem, the gospel tells us that the people, as a sign of their enthusiasm and of their affection for him as the messiah entering his city through palm branches right in front of him, which is a sign of their affection, their welcome to him," Bishop Daniel Flores said.

People will continue to celebrate the days that lead up to Easter.

