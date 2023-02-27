CVS launches COVID-19 vaccine program for long-term facilities
CVS Pharmacy has announced that they have formally launched a COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities.
The company's teams will administer the first does of Pfizer Vaccine in facilities across 12 states starting this week.
On Dec. 28 they will continue their vaccinations in 36 more states including Texas.
Through this program, CVS Pharmacy expects to be able to vaccinate four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities.
No word on exactly what cities the vaccination program will be launching in the Rio Grande Valley.
