Cyber Expert Warns Online Shoppers of Fraudulent Websites
WESLACO – The red flags or fake websites can be found right in front of you.
As shoppers are taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals, crooks are also snooping for personal information.
Alberto Salinas received an email believed to be regarding his PayPal account. He didn’t give in. It turned out, the email address was fake.
A retired FBI analyst explained how thieves can create a fake banking website. By copying a code, they are able to find the name of a person who logged in and their personal information.
Watch the video above for the full report.
