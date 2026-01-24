Dallas Cowboys hire Christian Parker as new defensive coordinator
Related Story
The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Eagles secondary coach and passing game coordinator Christian Parker as their next defensive coordinator, first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The move comes after the Cowboys fired former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus following the conclusion of their season. Parker will be the team's fourth different defensive coordinator in as many seasons.
The Cowboys' defense ranked dead last in points allowed last season and ranked 30th in total yards allowed.
Philadelphia ranked 10th in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game with Parker as the secondary coach. The team has also developed cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, both of whom were named first-team All-Pro selections this past season.
Prior to his stint with Philadelphia, Parker served as the Broncos' secondary coach where he helped develop another star cornerback in reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.
News
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society seeking fosters for 300 dogs as cold front...
-
McAllen zoning board approves outdoor patio for Mikhuna restaurant
-
Flight delays expected to affect Rio Grande Valley airports
-
First responders warn of potential carbon monoxide poisonings during cold weather
-
Brownsville PUB crews on standby for weekend arctic blast
Sports Video
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...
-
Sharyland Pioneer cheer squad wins 5A Division II state championship
-
Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix
-
Dallas Cowboys hire Christian Parker as new defensive coordinator