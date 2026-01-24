Valley View vs. Hidalgo boys soccer preview

By: Alfredo Sanchez

Valley View versus Hidalgo is the newest rivalry on the block in boys high school soccer after the Tigers dropped from 5A to 4A in 2024 and paired in the same district as the Pirates.

Both programs have a rich soccer history as Hidalgo is a two-time state champion and Valley View reaching the 5A state championship game in 2021.

The Tigers split the two-game district series last season and expect a tight game on Friday.

"We know Hidalgo and we know a couple of players for them," Valley View boys soccer head coach Homero Gracia said. "I think we have the best players here in Valley View and I believe in my players."

"We're ready to prove that we're a playoff team and once again this game is going to determine our district title and were ready to go for it all," junior forward Edgar Lerma added.

The first district matchup of the 2026 season between Valley View and Hidalgo kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Hidalgo.