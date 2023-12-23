Dave's Dozen: Week Two
Related Story
WESLACO – Each week during the season, Dave Brown presents Dave's Dozen, ranking the Rio Grande Valley’s football teams.
Here's this week's edition.
News
WESLACO – Each week during the season, Dave Brown presents Dave's Dozen, ranking the Rio Grande Valley’s football teams. Here's... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen police officers deliver groceries to families in need
-
Weslaco firefighters receive stuffed animals from John Knox Village residents
-
Harlingen CISD students participate in canned food drive
-
Avelo Airlines suspends Brownsville flights
-
Hidalgo County deputy charged with DWI accused of crashing into McAllen police...