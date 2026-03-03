Democratic candidates running for Cameron County judge outline priorities

A race in Cameron County that will be closely monitored on Election Day is the race for Cameron County judge on the Democratic side.

The incumbent has two well-known challengers and the race has a potential for runoff as voters make the final decision on Tuesday.

Three men are looking to win the Democratic primary for Cameron County judge. Channel 5 News sat down with each candidate to learn why they want this position.

Eric Garza served one term as Cameron County sheriff from 2021 until 2024. Before that, he was the Cameron County clerk.

Garza says he's running because the county needs change.

"I believe that the county is not going in the right direction. It needs new leadership. I know that the leadership right now is not in touch with the citizens of our community," Garza said.

Esteban "Steve" Guerra is the chairman of the board at the Port of Brownsville. He has served on the board for eight years, including the last four as chairman.

Guerra says his experience with the port will help him serve the Cameron County community.

"The Port of Brownsville has an impeccable record and that's what we want to bring to Cameron County. We're going to continue delivering real results, these are not promises. These are things that we've delivered," Guerra said.

Eddie Treviño Jr. is the incumbent in the race. He's served the county for nine years as judge. Treviño says he wants to continue working on projects he's helped start.

"Changing midstream when there's no need, I think, would just impede the progress that we've been working towards," Treviño said.

Channel 5 News asked all the three candidates what their priorities are if elected.

Garza says he would focus on infrastructure. He wants to address flooding in cities like La Feria and Los Fresnos where crews are working to improve FM 510.

"In talking to some of the individuals that live in that area, they're happy they're getting new roads, but yes, the roads are great, but in a couple of months, when it starts raining again, they're going to, floods are going to continue to harm their homes," Garza said.

Garza says his second priority will be to strengthen the communication between county emergency management and city firefighters.

The third will be to increase salaries for county employees, including law enforcement.

Guerra says his top priority is economic development. He wants to bring competitive jobs to the county to help increase wages.

"It's not just regular jobs we're going for good paying jobs. When I'm talking to these companies that are looking at investing in South Texas, I tell them you have to come pay our people fair wages," Guerra said.

His second is focusing on drainage improvements and other infrastructure to help prevent flooding. His third is accessibility to people who live in Cameron County.

Treviño says his top priority is infrastructure. He wants to improve roads and mobility for people.

One project he'd like to continue to see moving forward is the second causeway to South Padre Island and a new state highway to connect Edinburg to Cameron County.

"What that's going to do is obviously make it quicker for people in Hidalgo County to get to the island for their weekend visits, and also open up northern Cameron County for development," Treviño said.

Treviño says if elected, he'll continue to focus on economic growth for the county.

Channel 5 News also asked all three men why people should trust them if elected.

"As the former district clerk and the former sheriff I was very transparent. I was very innovative in bringing new ideas and letting the community know what we're doing and how we're doing it," Garza said.

"You've trusted me at the Port of Brownsville. I'm going to go in and we're going to return this office to the people," Guerra said.

"People know who I am. I think the people of Cameron County deserve individuals that have character, professionalism and a commitment to serve the community and not themselves," Treviño said.

Whoever wins in the Democratic March primary or possible runoff will go up against Cameron County Republican candidate Mauro Garza in November.

Watch the video above for the full story.