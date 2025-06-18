Deputies heard bullets 'whizzing' by during Edinburg shooting, complaint says

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said they heard bullets 'whizzing' by their person during a shooting on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

Alex Pena is accused of shooting at his daughter and her husband, and also at deputies.

Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Brushline Road in Edinburg in response to shots fired, according to the complaint.

They were flagged down by Pena's daughter, who said he shot at her and her husband six times with a handgun, according to the complaint. A bullet even struck their truck as they attempted to leave the area.

The complaint said responding deputies heard more gunfire and began setting up a perimeter. Five deputies heard gunshots being fired towards them and heard bullets 'whizzing' by them.

Deputies were able to make contact with Pena via telephone and were able to talk him into surrendering, according to the complaint.

Pena was charged with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $680,000 bond.