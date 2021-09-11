DHR Health becomes first Level 1 Trauma Center in RGV

With Gov. Greg Abbott front and center, DHR Health announced the first and only designated Level 1 Trauma Center south of San Antonio.

During the Wednesday press conference at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, Abbott also signed Senate Bill 827, limiting the co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

As a result of the Level 1 designation, DHR will now serve 14 counties within the area.

The center can handle mass trauma events, develop innovations in trauma care with research and teaching and provide total clinical care forever every aspect of injury, from prevention through rehabilitation.

According to the Department of State Health Services, DHR Health is one of 19 Level 1 hospitals in the state.

