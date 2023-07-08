x

DPS: Aircraft pilot suffers minor injuries following emergency landing in Weslaco

An aircraft pilot received minor injuries after an emergency landing in Weslaco Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The emergency landing happened in a grassy area near Mile 4 1/2, north of Mile 9, and was due to a mechanical failure, DPS said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

