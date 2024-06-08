DPS Continues to Search for Driver Involved in Auto-Ped Crash
NEAR PALMVIEW – State troopers are on the lookout for the driver responsible for an auto-pedestrian crash near Palmview.
A 9-year-old girl was hit by a car as she was walking to her bus.
La Joya Independent School District is also investigating the incident.
"The motorists can see that there's a school bus dropping off kids and picking up kids all the lights are on stops signs are out. We even go to a point of installing additional cameras in our school buses,” explains police chief Raul Gonzales.
