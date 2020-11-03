DPS Trooper Sanchez in Critical Condition following Surgery
WESLACO – Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez is in critical condition.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told he was readmitted into surgery Friday morning, a day after he had his final scheduled procedure.
Sanchez was injured in a shooting incident back in April after responding to a traffic accident.
