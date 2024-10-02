Driver rescues kitten stuck on the expressway in Mission
Related Story
A woman rescued a kitten that was stuck on Expressway 83 in Mission.
Julie Venecia spotted the eight-week-old kitten and stopped driving to save her.
She said it took several attempts to actually get the kitten to safety, but now she's doing okay.
"I took her home, I bathed her. She was very filthy, she has small injuries to her nose and mouth, but she's recovering well," Venecia said.
The kitten is now safe and sound and has a name, Suri.
Suri is up for adoption at the Yaqui Animal Rescue shelter.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
A woman rescued a kitten that was stuck on Expressway 83 in Mission. Julie Venecia spotted the eight-week-old kitten... More >>
News Video
-
New UTRGV program aims to help expand small businesses in Mexico
-
Son of 'El Gallito' testifies in murder trial
-
Prescription Health: Nasal spray medications increasing in use
-
Sentencing date set for former Progreso assistant city manager convicted of federal...
-
Autopsy results pending for man found dead inside vehicle at Valle Vista...
Sports Video
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1