Driver rescues kitten stuck on the expressway in Mission

A woman rescued a kitten that was stuck on Expressway 83 in Mission.

Julie Venecia spotted the eight-week-old kitten and stopped driving to save her.

She said it took several attempts to actually get the kitten to safety, but now she's doing okay.

"I took her home, I bathed her. She was very filthy, she has small injuries to her nose and mouth, but she's recovering well," Venecia said.

The kitten is now safe and sound and has a name, Suri.

Suri is up for adoption at the Yaqui Animal Rescue shelter.

