x

Driver rescues kitten stuck on the expressway in Mission

By: Lily Celeste

Related Story

A woman rescued a kitten that was stuck on Expressway 83 in Mission.

Julie Venecia spotted the eight-week-old kitten and stopped driving to save her.

She said it took several attempts to actually get the kitten to safety, but now she's doing okay.

"I took her home, I bathed her. She was very filthy, she has small injuries to her nose and mouth, but she's recovering well," Venecia said.

The kitten is now safe and sound and has a name, Suri. 

Suri is up for adoption at the Yaqui Animal Rescue shelter.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Driver rescues kitten stuck on the expressway...
Driver rescues kitten stuck on the expressway in Mission
A woman rescued a kitten that was stuck on Expressway 83 in Mission. Julie Venecia spotted the eight-week-old kitten... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, September 29 2024 Sep 29, 2024 Sunday, September 29, 2024 5:44:00 PM CDT September 29, 2024
Radar
7 Days