Edinburg CISD, McAllen ISD partnering up with UTRGV for new collegiate academies

High school students at Edinburg CISD and McAllen ISD will soon have the opportunity to earn college hours towards a bachelor's degree for free.

The superintendents for both school districts signed agreements to partner with UTRGV so each district can build a collegiate academy for students in grades nine through 12.

Both districts say the idea behind these academies is to get students degrees and into the local workforce.

“Every student that goes to that high school will be a UTRGV student in a degree program," UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.

Programs consisting of health science, computer science, engineering and education will be offered.

School officials say this isn't the same as taking dual credit courses as students attending a collegiate academy can work towards a bachelor's degree, something that will help address work shortages in the Valley.

Those college credits will be free, saving thousands of dollars for the average student.

The schools are being planned to open in the fall 2023.