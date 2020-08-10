x

Edinburg Sets Up Live Stream 9-1-1 System

EDINBURG – A virtual first responder system is up and running in Edinburg.

Police now have the capability to live stream with 9-1-1 callers.

Chief Cesar Torres says the city is the only one in Texas to have the system and the third in the country.

He explained when someone in Edinburg calls 9-1-1, they’ll receive a link via text message.

