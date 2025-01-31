x

Evento educativo sobre los derechos de inmigración

By: Diego Del Otero

La ciudad de Hidalgo, ha lanzado un servicio de atención para resolver las dudas que tengan las personas acerca de sus derechos de inmigración.

Al evento gratuito, asistirán abogados de inmigración y tendrá lugar el próximo 1 de febrero, a las 12 pm, en la biblioteca de la ciudad de Hidalgo, ubicada en la 710 E. Ramón Ayala.

