Facebook post credited for saving local business

Ricardo Chavez lost thousands of plants during the winter freeze, and found himself $20,000 dollars in the hole.

Selling plants has been the source of income for Chavez and his wife for more than twenty years.

"We couldn't make ends meet off of my retirement, so we had to do something,” Chavez said.

Chavez’s sons started helping him pick up the pieces, and went on Facebook asking the community for help.

Chavez said that thanks to a Facebook post that spotlighted his business, people from all over the Rio Grande Valley have been coming to buy plants.

"I'm not a big believer in social media myself, but it makes a lot of difference, “Chavez said. “They'll give me two, three, four dollars extra, and I said, ‘hey you gave me too much.’ And they say ‘No, go ahead and keep it.’ That makes me emotional.”

You can find Chavez’s business at 727 E Mile 11 N in Weslaco.