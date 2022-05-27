Fatal Crash in Edinburg under Investigation
UPDATE (12:30 P.M.): Authorities released more details about their investigation into a deadly crash north of Edinburg.
Charges against a 19-year-old driver are pending after police say he crashed head-on into another vehicle on Monte Cristo Road Thursday night.
Police say a 3-year-old was among the three people killed, including 55-year-old Maria Isabel Garza and 33-year-old Marcilu Powel.
EDINBURG – A deadly crash involving two vehicles happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.
It happened on Monte Cristo Road near Closner Blvd in Edinburg.
Both cars had heavy front-end damage.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS is working to confirm more details with Edinburg police.
We’ll keep you up-to-date with developing information.
