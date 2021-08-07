FEMA Expanding Recovery Efforts to Include Flood-Damaged Vehicles
WESLACO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expanding recovery efforts to include aid for those who have flood-damaged vehicles.
Many local residents in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties are still stuck without a means of transportation due to June’s floods.
KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with Bob Howard of FEMA’s external affairs to find out more.
“When it comes to a vehicle, it has to be an emergency need, not, 'I lost a vehicle,’” says Howard.
Those who maintain liability insurance will be considered for federal disaster assistance to repair or replace the vehicle.
The help is usually limited to one vehicle per person. To apply, visit the website.
