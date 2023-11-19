x

First & Goal : Area Round Part Two

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 18, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, November 17th

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA North 42 Victoria East 7 Final
CC Miller 49 Edinburg Vela 28 Final
San Antonio Brennan 36 PSJA 14 Final
Brownsville Veterans 17 CC Veterans 7 Final
Harlingen o San Antonio Harlan 48 Final
La Villa 6 Weimar 28 Final
Mission Veterans 6 San Antonio Pieper 38 Final
Sharyland Pioneer 35 Liberty Hill 62 Final
Port Isabel 13 Geronimo Navarro 29 Final

Saturday, November 18th

6A Division I - Area Round

San Benito v. Laredo United - Buccaneer Stadium - 1 pm

6A Division II - Area Round

Weslaco vs San Antonio Jay  - Shirley Field - 1pm

5A Division I - Area Round

Harlingen South vs Victoria West - Cabaniss Stadium - 2pm 

