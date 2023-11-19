First & Goal : Area Round Part Two
Related Story
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 18, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, November 17th
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA North
|42
|Victoria East
|7
|Final
|CC Miller
|49
|Edinburg Vela
|28
|Final
|San Antonio Brennan
|36
|PSJA
|14
|Final
|Brownsville Veterans
|17
|CC Veterans
|7
|Final
|Harlingen
|o
|San Antonio Harlan
|48
|Final
|La Villa
|6
|Weimar
|28
|Final
|Mission Veterans
|6
|San Antonio Pieper
|38
|Final
|Sharyland Pioneer
|35
|Liberty Hill
|62
|Final
|Port Isabel
|13
|Geronimo Navarro
|29
|Final
Saturday, November 18th
6A Division I - Area Round
San Benito v. Laredo United - Buccaneer Stadium - 1 pm
6A Division II - Area Round
Weslaco vs San Antonio Jay - Shirley Field - 1pm
5A Division I - Area Round
Harlingen South vs Victoria West - Cabaniss Stadium - 2pm
News
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from... More >>
News Video
-
Valley organization concerned over impact of second SpaceX launch
-
DHR Health collecting handbags filled with essential items for victims of domestic...
-
Abbott endorses Trump's presidential campaign, calls for 'law and order' at the...
-
Spectators react to second SpaceX test flight
-
FAA launches investigation into SpaceX launch