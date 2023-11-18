First & Goal: Scores & Highlights from 11/17 - Area Round

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 18, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, November 17th

6A Division I - Area Round

San Antonio Brennan 36, PSJA High 14

6A Division II - Area Round

San Antonio Harlan 48, Harlingen 0

5A Division I - Area Round

PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7

Brownsville Veterans 17, Victoria East 7

CC Miller 49, Edinburg Vela 28

5A Division II - Area Round

San Antonio Peiper 38, Mission Veterans 6

Liberty Hill 62, Sharyland Pioneer 35

4A Division II - Area Round

Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13

2A Division I - Area Round

Weimar 28, La Villa 6

Saturday, November 18th

6A Division I - Area Round

San Benito v. Laredo United - Buccaneer Stadium - 1 pm

6A Division II - Area Round

Weslaco vs San Antonio Jay - Shirley Field - 1pm

5A Division I - Area Round

Harlingen South vs Victoria West - Cabaniss Stadium - 2pm