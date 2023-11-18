First & Goal: Scores & Highlights from 11/17 - Area Round
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 18, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, November 17th
6A Division I - Area Round
San Antonio Brennan 36, PSJA High 14
6A Division II - Area Round
San Antonio Harlan 48, Harlingen 0
5A Division I - Area Round
PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7
Brownsville Veterans 17, Victoria East 7
CC Miller 49, Edinburg Vela 28
5A Division II - Area Round
San Antonio Peiper 38, Mission Veterans 6
Liberty Hill 62, Sharyland Pioneer 35
4A Division II - Area Round
Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13
2A Division I - Area Round
Weimar 28, La Villa 6
Saturday, November 18th
6A Division I - Area Round
San Benito v. Laredo United - Buccaneer Stadium - 1 pm
6A Division II - Area Round
Weslaco vs San Antonio Jay - Shirley Field - 1pm
5A Division I - Area Round
Harlingen South vs Victoria West - Cabaniss Stadium - 2pm
