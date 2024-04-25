x

Lady Lobos win first district title in program history

April 25, 2024
By: Daniella Hernandez

PALMVIEW, Texas -- The lady lobos have had an incredible season, with a 13-1 district play record, they won their first district title in program history. 

Now they're hoping to keep that momentum going and are aiming to win their first playoff series win. To see more of the lady lobos story, click on the video above.

