Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNB Foundation Scholarship

4 hours 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 5:52 PM April 26, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Texas Lutheran University and was surprised and awarded with a $50,000 scholarship from the TNB Foundation.

Watch the video above for more on Andie's big accomplishment. 

