Remembering Erasmo "Mo" Molina

2 hours 48 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 9:21 PM April 22, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Long time Valley basketball coaching legend, Erasmo "Mo" Molina, passed away at the age of 78. The RGV Sports Hall of Famer amassed over 500 career coaching wins. 

