Remembering Erasmo "Mo" Molina
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Long time Valley basketball coaching legend, Erasmo "Mo" Molina, passed away at the age of 78. The RGV Sports Hall of Famer amassed over 500 career coaching wins.
Click on the video above for more on the remembering of one of the Valley's prime coaching figures.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County homestead exemption deadline approaching, could lower property taxes
-
Brownsville ISD to implement budget cuts
-
AEP: Misty conditions contributed to power loss across the Valley
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 22, 2024
-
CCSO: Narcotics, weapons and cash seized at La Feria residence