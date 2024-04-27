McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
For the first time ever, the McAllen Champions Lake Golf Course is hosting a local golf qualifier for a trip to the Augusta National Golf Club.
Golf Pro and McAllen Champions Lake Golf Course Director Carlos Espinosa speaks with Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels on how people can register and what they can expect at the tournament.
The Dive, Chip and Putt local qualifier is scheduled for Friday, May 3 at 3 p.m. The deadline to sign up is Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m.
To register, visit the McAllen Parks and Recreation website or the McAllen Champions Lake Golf Course website.
