Mission man sentenced to 25 years on continuous sexual abuse of a child charge

4 hours 11 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024 May 09, 2024 11:10 PM May 09, 2024 in News - Local

A 71-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child between the ages of six and seven on a “continuous basis,” according to a news release.

Juan Rangel Salinas of Mission was sentenced on Wednesday, according to a news release by the office of the Hidalgo County District Attorney. 

The investigation began after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an allegation involving Salinas and a child on Dec. 22, 2021, the release stated.

“The ensuing investigation revealed that Salinas had sexually abused a minor child between 6 and 7 years of age on a continuous basis,” according to the release.

Salinas is not eligible for parole. 

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Assistant District Attorney Ricardo Hernandez.

