Mission man sentenced to 25 years on continuous sexual abuse of a child charge

A 71-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child between the ages of six and seven on a “continuous basis,” according to a news release.

Juan Rangel Salinas of Mission was sentenced on Wednesday, according to a news release by the office of the Hidalgo County District Attorney.

The investigation began after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an allegation involving Salinas and a child on Dec. 22, 2021, the release stated.

“The ensuing investigation revealed that Salinas had sexually abused a minor child between 6 and 7 years of age on a continuous basis,” according to the release.

Salinas is not eligible for parole.

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Assistant District Attorney Ricardo Hernandez.