Edinburg police: Teen detained in connection with deadly shooting investigation
A 17-year-old was detained Sunday after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Edinburg, according to a news release.
The teen was detained after officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Pin Oak Drive where they found an unidentified adult dead from a gunshot wound, the release stated.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
