Edinburg police: Teen detained in connection with deadly shooting investigation

8 hours 17 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, May 19 2024 May 19, 2024 May 19, 2024 11:12 PM May 19, 2024 in News - Local

A 17-year-old was detained Sunday after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Edinburg, according to a news release.

The teen was detained after officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Pin Oak Drive where they found an unidentified adult dead from a gunshot wound, the release stated. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

