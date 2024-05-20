UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
WESLACO, Texas -- Two RGV high school baseball teams remain in the UIL playoffs.
La Joya (6A) and McAllen Memorial (5A) are through to the Region IV Semifinals after downing two fellow valley teams.
Click on the video above for the highlights and scores of third round action.
