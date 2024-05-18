UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Six valley teams entered the UIL Regional Quarterfinals. Four of them taking each other on in a valley versus matchup.
Click on the video above for highlights to tonight's action.
More News
News Video
-
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
-
Residents react to new schedule for Weslaco's splash pads
-
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
-
McAllen ISD students complete pilot certification program
-
Donna ISD students advocating against animal abuse through school project