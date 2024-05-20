Body of missing 13-year-old swimmer at South Padre Island recovered

The body of the missing 13-year-old Harlingen swimmer who went missing at South Padre Island on Sunday has been recovered, according to Cameron County Park Ranger division.

Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora said her body was recovered after 11 p.m., two miles north of Beach Access #5. She was found by a group of volunteers who had formed a search party; her identity has not yet been released.

The girl was last seen in the water when she was swept away by a rip current.

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District released the statement below:

"On behalf of Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez and the HCISD Board of Trustees, it is with great sadness that we report the tragic loss of one of our 8th grade students on Sunday at South Padre Island. Our school community embraces every student as one of our own children, and we mourn with the family and friends of this bright, young lady who was on her journey to high school in just a few months. The Harlingen CISD counseling team will be available for any student or staff seeking assistance during this difficult time. We pray for her loved ones and send our deepest condolences."