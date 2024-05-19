x

Authorities search for missing 13-year-old swimmer at South Padre Island

A 14-year-old girl went missing at Beach Access #5 at South Padre Island on Sunday, according to the United States Coast Guard.

They said the girl was last seen in the water and was swept away by a rip current.

Multiple agencies are assisting in searching for the girl, including search boats in the water and helicopters.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

