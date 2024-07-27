Mission city leaders discuss building new park to attract bird watchers to the area

The Rio Grande Valley is a known birding hotspot that attracts bird enthusiasts from across the world.

A proposed park at a new subdivision currently under construction off of Inspiration and Mile One roads in the city of Mission could give visitors and locals another option to see what makes the Valley unique.

Brad Bentsen, director of the city of Mission’s parks and recreation department, said city council members showed their support for the proposed Sendero Park at the most recent city council meeting.

“It's a win-win situation for both the developer and for the city of Mission and the citizens,” Bentsen said.

At the meeting, city council members approved a letter that will be sent to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that says the city will provide park maintenance at the proposed Sendero Park.

“It's great because actually one of the world birding centers is just down the street from us, also the National Butterfly Center is just down the street from us,” Bentsen said.

The 25-acre Sendero Park will include a mile and a half long trail, a playground, a yoga platform and a platform for bird watching at the nearby drainage ditch.

“It may be in a drain ditch that they're overlooking, but you'd be surprised the number of birds that actually frequent slow moving bodies of water,” Bentsen said.

Rhodes Enterprises is seeking a grant with the state to help build the park. Once completed, the city will take care of it as a public park.

