Man found dead in La Joya mobile home fire, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday following a fire at a mobile home, according to the La Joya Police Department.

City firefighters responded to the blaze Thursday near the corner of East. 11th St. and Tabasco Road at around 1:28 p.m. Police were called after firefighters found the body of 74-year-old Elias Rodriguez in the home, according to La Joya police Lt. Manny Casas.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation. An autopsy was ordered for Rodriguez, who was a lifelong resident of La Joya, Casas added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.