Prescription Health: New therapy program helping couples cope with cancer together

A cancer diagnosis is life-changing for those diagnosed and their loved ones.

Now there's a new one-of-a-kind program to help couples cope with cancer together.

Denise and Kim Griffin’s relationship was tested when Denise was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

“It was in seven lymph nodes, and now it's spread to my spine and my bones," Denise said.

City of Hope is helping couples with a first of its kind counseling program.

"What happens often for a person when they're going through treatment is they lose so much control,” City of Hope social worker Lynne Thomas said.

City of hope advises couples to remember to choose words wisely, don't feel like you have to fix every problem, and don't let the cancer become your only connection.

“Understanding what makes your partner feel alive, what gives them quality of life," Thomas said.

Kim and Denise built a rock garden of love that reminds them every day what is important as they celebrate 29 years together.

“I said instead of giving me flowers, paint a rock for me,” Denise said. “We don't let one day go by that we don't tell each other that we love them."

The program started with breast cancer patients, and is now expanding to patients diagnosed with gastrointestinal and lung cancers, and their partners.

City of Hope wants to see their program spread nationally and internationally.

Watch the video above for the full story.