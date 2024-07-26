Olympics-inspired games held for Edinburg nursing home residents

Seniors from four nursing homes in Edinburg competed Thursday in a series of Olympics-themed games.

The games were put on by the non-profit Wellsential Health to lift the spirits of the nursing home residents.

Sarah De La Fuente, senior admissions director at Windsor Arborview, oversaw the event. She says since the real Olympics are this year, why not have one for the seniors?

“It’s important for them to have that social engagements with the residents. They’re here, they may not have that many visitors come by, and so we like to keep them active and involved. It’s a good sense of community engagement,” De La Fuente said.

Games included a ring toss, bowling, volleyball and a wheelchair race.

Channel 5 News was told there will be another Olympics-style event this winter.

