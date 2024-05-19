Second suspect arrested in connection with human remains found in Edinburg

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Edinburg.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located 47-year-old Samuel Uvalle at the 1400 block of Quitaca in Edinburg.

Uvalle is one of three suspects wanted in connection to with human remains found May 17.

Authorities say while the human remains were found in Edinburg, they believe the actual murder occurred in San Juan.

The investigation began on May 13 when the sheriff’s office received a report of a homicide at a residence at the 1900 block of Morning Set in San Juan. The sheriff's office said the report was linked to that of a person who was reported as possibly missing on May 11.

One man was already been taken into custody for his alleged involvement. Jesus Grijalva, 43, was arrested at his San Juan residence.

Investigators continue to search for the third suspect, 35-year-old Roberto Salas, who is also wanted for his involvement in the case.

Those with any information linked to the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.