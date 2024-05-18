Sheriff's office: 1 person in custody after human remains found near Edinburg, 2 other suspects wanted

Jesus Grijalva, Roberto Salas and Samuel Uvalle Sr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

One person is in custody after human remains were found Friday at a residence near Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The sheriff's office is seeking two other suspects they say were also responsible for the murder, according to a news release.

While the body was found near Edinburg, authorities say they believe the murder happened in San Juan, and the San Juan Police Department is assisting in the investigation, Guerra added.

Jesus Grijalva, 43, was taken into custody on a murder charge at the San Juan residence. The sheriff's office also has active arrest warrants out for Roberto Salas, 35, and Samuel Uvalle Sr., a Saturday news release stated.

A search warrant was conducted at a residence on the 4600 block of East Wisconsin Road Friday where the buried human remains were found, Guerra said at a media briefing.

The investigation began on Monday, May 13 when the sheriff’s office received a report of a homicide at a residence at the 1900 block of Morning Set in San Juan. According to Guerra, the report was linked to that of a person who was reported as possibly missing on Saturday, May 11.

The unidentified individual was “known to leave for a long period,” Guerra added.

A Saturday news release said investigators were later told the body had been moved and buried at the location on the 4600 block of East Wisconsin Road.

"The result of the search warrant here off of Wisconsin Road led us to a body of the person that we believe was reported missing," Guerra said.

The news release stated that investigators are waiting for forensic identification of the human remains.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office told Channel 5 News that the suspect arrested in connection with the investigation, now identified as Grijalva, will be arraigned on Monday, May 20.

Those with any information linked to the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.