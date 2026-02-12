Fifth suspect arrested in connection with burned bodies found in Peñitas

KRGV file photo

A man is set to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a capital murder investigation out of Peñitas, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

The unnamed man is the fifth suspect in custody after the bodies of two individuals were found burned beyond recognition in Peñitas.

Guerra identified the suspect as a 43-year-old man and did not name him. Additional details were not provided.

As previously reported, Pedro Ismael Garcia and Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. were arraigned on Monday on capital murder charges in connection with the investigation.

Two women, Amanda Solis and Triana Gonzalez, were also arrested in connection with the investigation for allegedly burning evidence linked to the case, Guerra said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 people in custody in connection with burned bodies found in Peñitas

The bodies were found on Feb. 3 in a burnt vehicle by Peñitas firefighters on 4 Mile Line between Tom Gill and Circle 6 roads, according to previous reports.

An autopsy said both victims died of “homicidal violence with gunshot wounds,” a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said.

While the bodies haven’t been identified, the complaint says authorities believe the victims are Mario Morales and Maria Farias. Farias, a La Grulla woman, was reported missing on Feb. 3 and is the owner of the burned vehicle. Both individuals were last seen together, Guerra said.

A witness said a white 2007 Chevrolet Impala that was later revealed to be linked to Garcia and Solis was spotted at the scene around the same time as the vehicle fire.

Investigators located Solis outside an apartment building in Rio Grande City burning items in a barbecue pit that are believed to be related to the murder investigation, Guerra said during a press conference.

Guerra said Solis was seen with a second woman, identified as Triana Gonzalez. Both women said they were directed by Ricardo to burn the items, according to Guerra.

The women were both interviewed by investigators and said Morales was severely beaten by Ricardo Gonzalez and Garcia at Gonzalez’s apartment.

Farias was also at the scene, the women said.

According to the complaint, Solis said Ricardo “admitted to killing Maria the day of the vehicle fire.”

Garcia was arrested after a witness identified him as the driver of the Chevrolet Impala.

“Pedro also admitted to this same witness to killing two people and burning their bodies,” the complaint said.

A motive for the crime has not been revealed.