UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18

WESLACO, Texas -- UIL Region IV semifinal action concluded with two RGV softball teams remaining.

Weslaco (6A) and Harlingen South (5A) are headed to the regional finals after wins this weekend against Lake Travis (6A) and Leander (5A).

Click on the video above for highlights and scores from this weekend's results.