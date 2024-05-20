x

UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18

7 hours 56 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, May 19 2024 May 19, 2024 May 19, 2024 11:32 PM May 19, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- UIL Region IV semifinal action concluded with two RGV softball teams remaining.

Weslaco (6A) and Harlingen South (5A) are headed to the regional finals after wins this weekend against Lake Travis (6A) and Leander (5A).

Click on the video above for highlights and scores from this weekend's results.

