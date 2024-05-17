Ronald McDonald House Charities supporting families of hospitalized children

Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas - Family Room is supporting families through challenging times.

The social services organization assists families through the Edinburg Ronald McDonald Family Room at the South Texas Health System Children’s hospital.

Miriam Gelman, development manager with the Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas - Family Room, discusses how the room aids families, and what the KRGV Cares Closet campaign is doing to help them.

The KRGV Cares Closet is located across from the play room, and we’re working on stocking it with toys and other goods so children can feel at ease in the hospital.

As of Thursday evening, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign has collected more than $8,000 in monetary donations from viewers.

The last day to donate to the campaign is Friday, May 17.

Watch the video above for the full story.