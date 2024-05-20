Monday, May 20, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Finding new ways to treat, prevent concussions in kids
-
Plans to consolidate Valley post office operations with San Antonio halted
-
Authorities search for missing 13-year-old swimmer at South Padre Island
-
Photographer's Perspective: Lens on life: Covering a variety of stories
-
Monday, May 20, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s