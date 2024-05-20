x

Monday, May 20, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s

Monday, May 20, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s
3 hours 23 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 10:09 AM May 20, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days