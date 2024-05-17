KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign collected a total of $12,635 in monetary donations.
The campaign sought to collect $10,000 in monetary donations to purchase new toys for the KRGV Cares Closet, which will store toys to give to children staying at the South Texas Health System Children's hospital in Edinburg.
While the first week of the campaign has concluded, KRGV Cares will continue accepting donation sot make sure the closet is full of toys for kids for as long as possible.
