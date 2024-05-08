Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police: Suspect arrested for manufacturing counterfeit money
-
Workplace accidents across the Valley under investigation; one dead
-
Hidalgo County emergency officials urging the public to start preparing for hurricane...
-
Starr County officials adding surveillance cameras to illegal dump site
-
Road improvement project nearly complete in Hidalgo County