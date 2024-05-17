x

Friday, May 17, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

3 hours 18 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2024 May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024 10:49 AM May 17, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days