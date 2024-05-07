Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County commissioners mark first anniversary of deadly Laguna Heights tornado
-
Survivor of deadly Brownsville bus stop crash reflects on recovery one year...
-
Prescription Health: Doctors seeing more kids with kidney stones
-
Ponds at state park in Weslaco drying up due to low water...
-
San Juan police: Juveniles arrested in connection with shooting at elementary school...