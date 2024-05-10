x

UIL Regional Quarterfinal Softball Highlights 5/9/2024

3 hours 45 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024 May 09, 2024 11:15 PM May 09, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out the highlights to tonight's UIL Regional Quarterfinal Softball action.

Weslaco wins over La Joya 1-0 (Weslaco 1-0 series)

Harlingen South wins over CC Carroll 9-3 (Harlingen South 1-0 series)

Lyford wins over CC London 6-3 (Lyford 1-0 series)

Palmview plays a one-game playoff versus CC Veterans Memorial

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days