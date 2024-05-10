UIL Regional Quarterfinal Softball Highlights 5/9/2024
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out the highlights to tonight's UIL Regional Quarterfinal Softball action.
Weslaco wins over La Joya 1-0 (Weslaco 1-0 series)
Harlingen South wins over CC Carroll 9-3 (Harlingen South 1-0 series)
Lyford wins over CC London 6-3 (Lyford 1-0 series)
Palmview plays a one-game playoff versus CC Veterans Memorial
