x

Two people hospitalized following Brownsville officer-involved shooting

Two people hospitalized following Brownsville officer-involved shooting
57 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 9:07 AM December 24, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

Two people were shot and hospitalized in an officer-involved shooting, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the 5500 block of Rawhide Drive, and the suspect and victim were shot, Sauceda said.

The suspect is in custody, Sauceda added.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days