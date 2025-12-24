Two people hospitalized following Brownsville officer-involved shooting
Two people were shot and hospitalized in an officer-involved shooting, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the 5500 block of Rawhide Drive, and the suspect and victim were shot, Sauceda said.
The suspect is in custody, Sauceda added.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
