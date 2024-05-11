La Villa ISD installs new locks at classroom doors to improve security

Classroom doors at La Villa ISD have new locks that can hopefully save lives.

The Flip Lok is designed so that anyone, including children, can flip the lever that prevents anyone from entering the classroom.

The product has been tested to hold more than 2,000 pounds of force, meaning that anyone who wants to open that door won't be able to.

The lock also has an important reminder to call 911 once it's flipped.

As the founder of Flip Lok, Anna Reger said she came up with the idea after a lockdown at her daughter's school.

“Even children with special needs, in wheelchairs or people on crutches, everybody should be able to go into action and lock that door,” Reger said.

La Villa ISD is the first and currently the only school district across the Rio Grande Valley to install the locks.

The company says they're currently working to put the locks in other Valley school districts.

Watch the video above for the full story.