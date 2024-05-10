x

UIL Area Round Baseball Highlights 5/9/2024

4 hours 13 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024 May 09, 2024 11:05 PM May 09, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out highlights from tonight's UIL Area Round Baseball action.

Weslaco beats Eagle Pass 7-1 (Weslaco 1-0 series)

McAllen Memorial beats CC Veterans Memorial 4-1 (McAllen Memorial 1-0 series)

Brownsville Veterans beats Rio Grande City 6-1 (Bro. Veterans 1-0 series)

London swept Santa Rosa on Wednesday

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days