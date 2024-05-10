UIL Area Round Baseball Highlights 5/9/2024
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out highlights from tonight's UIL Area Round Baseball action.
Weslaco beats Eagle Pass 7-1 (Weslaco 1-0 series)
McAllen Memorial beats CC Veterans Memorial 4-1 (McAllen Memorial 1-0 series)
Brownsville Veterans beats Rio Grande City 6-1 (Bro. Veterans 1-0 series)
London swept Santa Rosa on Wednesday
