Raider duo signs for Missouri Valley College baseball
PHARR, Texas -- PSJA North baseball players Leroy Palacios and Mario Sauceda signed their national letter of intent to join Missouri Valley College.
A pair of best friends taking their talents to the next level. Click on the video above for more on their special day.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT to survey property for proposed road expansion in San Juan
-
Rio Grande City man convicted of murder in July 2020 shooting
-
Congressman Cuellar denies bribery allegations in public appearance
-
Progreso police cracking down on ghost cars and vehicle thefts
-
Survey asking Pharr residents for input on budget priorities