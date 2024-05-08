x

Raider duo signs for Missouri Valley College baseball

2 hours 14 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2024 May 7, 2024 May 07, 2024 11:21 PM May 07, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

PHARR, Texas -- PSJA North baseball players Leroy Palacios and Mario Sauceda signed their national letter of intent to join Missouri Valley College.

A pair of best friends taking their talents to the next level. Click on the video above for more on their special day.

